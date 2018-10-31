The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Last First Friday honors Día de los Muertos

Students from Starlene Hill’s Spanish I class had a project to build a tombstone of a famous dead person. This tombstone is dedicated to Celia Cruz, a Cuban singer who passed away in 2003. Some of the tombstone projects will be used as decorations for First Friday. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: October 31, 2018 7:27 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The last First Friday is just around the corner and this month’s theme is Día de los Muertos. Students from Lee Williams High School’s Hispanic Student Union are joining the festivities.

    There will be a contest for best calavera/calaca, best famous dead person, most creative and realistic costume and prizes will be awarded by the HSU.

    There will be music, face painting, carnival games, altar learning center, and other activities for the family.

    Cameron Thornton and Arianna Ely are creating a photo booth where families can take a photo. Ely said that photos will be printed on the spot for families to take home.

    Maritza Saucedo and Jaimie Valenzuela are performing dances for the evening called Danza de los Viejitos (the dance of the old people), folklórico and merengue.

    “We’ve been working on it,” Saucedo said. “I’m pretty nervous.”

    The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

