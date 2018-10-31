Letter | Banks do well with other people’s money

Starting possibly a year or two before President Barack Obama took office, all national banks reduced the rate of interest on saving deposits to 0.01 percent per year. During the next few years, there was two massive increases, one of 100 percent to 0.02 percent and another to 0.03 percent, and everyone who puts money in savings accounts knows the last increase is still prevalent.

In short, for the last dozen years all banks nationwide have enjoyed these nearly FREE loans from account holders. Some people may think that the loan monies were kept piled up at the bank coffers. Most of us know that money was earning an interest rate near 5 percent from the loans given for homes and business. Pay 0.03 percent and make 5 percent. Simply get several hundred times return on the account holders’ money.

Can we classify the above money making as highway robbery?

Lata and Krish Budhecha

Kingman residents