ADOT focuses on safety for Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX – Labor Day weekend is here and that could mean heavy traffic on your weekend commute.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on highways to and from popular destinations during peak travel times over the weekend.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will provide motorists with a break from construction-related highway closures between Friday morning and late Monday night. ADOT will work with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and local first responders in clearing crashes, disabled vehicles, or other incidents that can cause travel delays.

If your commute includes Interstate 17 be aware of the speed limit signs. Speed limits will be reduced by 10 mph between New River Road and Sunset Point rest area north of Phoenix during peak travel times. Temporary speed limit signs will be up until Monday.

According to ADOT, drivers hold the key to highway safety. They ask motorists to focus on safe driving behavior by using seat belts, obeying speed limits, and not allowing impaired people to get behind the wheel.

Last year, 9 people were killed in 9 fatal crashes which on Arizona highways including local streets over Labor Day weekend. Three of those accidents involved alcohol.

ADOT will position personnel and equipment at locations closer to heavily traveled highways during peak times this weekend on I-17, US 87, and I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson. Those crews will be prepared to help AZDPS troopers and emergency responders with clearing travel lanes in case of crashes or incidents.

Drivers also should allow extra travel time for any ramp closures that are already in place. The northbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-40 in Flagstaff is closed until late this year for a bridge-improvement project.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation