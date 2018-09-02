Council could approve up to $2 million for underground construction, maintenance

KINGMAN – City Council will address job order contracts for underground utility construction and the airport master plan, in addition to hearing presentations on the Sun Corridor and White Cliffs trails, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Kingman’s Engineering Department asked for statements of qualifications from four contracting firms for job order contracts related to underground utility pipeline construction, and repair of water and wastewater pipelines.

Freiday Construction, Inc. from Kingman, Kincheloe Construction, LLC of Kingman, Eagle Mountain Construction of Flagstaff and Granite Construction Co. out of Tucson responded. Negotiations have been completed for contract terms with three of those firms; Kincheloe Construction, Freiday Construction, and Eagle Mountain Construction.

Staff is recommending approval of the three job order contracts that have been submitted, and authorization of job orders up to $2 million. State statutes allow job order amounts of half that figure, but Council may approve a higher amount. Staff believes choosing the larger amount is the right choice because $2 million gives additional flexibility in procuring work.

Plans have been finalized for the widening of Eastern Street between Pasadena Avenue and Airway Avenue. About 55 square feet of additional right-of-way is needed at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and N. Central Street for the work. The right-of-way makes possible the widening of the street and installation of new sidewalk ramps. Staff recommends authorization of the right-of-way acquisition.

Council will also look to update the Kingman Railroad Museum agreement by approving the Kingman Railroad Museum, a 501c3 nonprofit group of volunteers, as the museum’s operating for the remainder of 2018. That nonprofit consists of the same volunteer group that currently operates the museum, the Whistle Stop Railroad Club.

In other business, Council will discuss a Kingman Street Drag event and the airport master plan update. Staff also recommends awarding the on-board transit management system contract in the amount of about $130,000 to TSO Mobile out of Doral, Florida for equipment, installation and three years of service.

In work session, councilmembers will be updated on the Sun Corridor and White Cliffs trails. Council will also consider a resolution designating Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Kingman.

Information provided by the City of Kingman