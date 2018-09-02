Event Calendar | September 6-9, 2018

THURSDAY

Lego Club

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665,

FRIDAY

Community Music Recital

6:30 - 8 p.m. At the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

Bible study

6 p.m. at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison Street. 775-764-7118

SATURDAY

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. At the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043,

Farmer’s Market

8 a.m. At Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

Day of Caring

6 a.m. – noon at Mohave State Bank complex, 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road, River Cities United Way, 928-753-6720, ext. 202.

Community Music Recital

6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St.

Grape Stomp

Noon - 6 p.m. At the Stetson Winery 10965 N. Moonscape Way in Kingman. 928-757-7206.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



SUNDAY, Sept. 9

Sounds of Kingman/Concert in the Park

5 - 7 p.m. At Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale St. and Grandview Ave. 928-715-0288.

Grape Stomp

Noon - 6 p.m. At the Stetson Winery 10965 N. Moonscape Way in Kingman. 928-757-7206.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

