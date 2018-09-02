Event Calendar | September 6-9, 2018

Kingman Farmers Market at 8 a.m. - noon, corner of First and Beale streets in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: September 2, 2018 5:53 a.m.

    • THURSDAY

    Lego Club

    5:30 - 6:30 p.m. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665,

    FRIDAY

    Community Music Recital

    6:30 - 8 p.m. At the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

    Bible study

    6 p.m. at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison Street. 775-764-7118

    SATURDAY

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. At the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043,

    Farmer’s Market

    8 a.m. At Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    Day of Caring

    6 a.m. – noon at Mohave State Bank complex, 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road, River Cities United Way, 928-753-6720, ext. 202.

    Community Music Recital

    6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St.

    Grape Stomp

    Noon - 6 p.m. At the Stetson Winery 10965 N. Moonscape Way in Kingman. 928-757-7206.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    SUNDAY, Sept. 9

    Sounds of Kingman/Concert in the Park

    5 - 7 p.m. At Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale St. and Grandview Ave. 928-715-0288.

    Grape Stomp

    Noon - 6 p.m. At the Stetson Winery 10965 N. Moonscape Way in Kingman. 928-757-7206.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

