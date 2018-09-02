Letter | Let’s learn from this election cycle

This year’s race for mayor took a particularly nasty turn last weekend when another paper posted a picture of a check that was given to one candidate that she never cashed.

Allegations swirled on Facebook and the personal attacks on certain City councilman continued.

When a forum was created weeks ago by Vote Kingman, the majority of City councilmember candidates chose not to attend as did one mayoral candidate.

This being a very important primary where the mayoral candidate was chosen, why did one choose not to attend?

There are serious issues at stake like the continued funding of progress in Kingman and water sustainability. These are questions I would have liked to ask all the candidates. I want to be fully informed.

As a voter I find it disturbing that some candidates don’t offer real solutions, refuse to meet their constituents, and just seem to be running on the agenda of personal attacks on the current Council. That is not the leadership we need.

Petty fights on social media is juvenile behavior at best, and if you are making allegations, you better hope there is nothing that can be used against you. People in glass houses right?

Hopefully we can use this election cycle as a lesson and in the future hold meaningful debates on issues that are important to all of us.

We want representation for everyone, not just a select few.

Michael Johnson

Kingman resident