Obituary | F. Scott Fisk

F. Scott Fisk passed away at the age of 71 Aug. 28, 2018 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born to Guy and Wauneta Fisk in Paw Paw Village, Michigan on Sept. 7, 1946.

Scott is a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force. He did four tours in Vietnam while proudly serving his country.

He married the love of his life, Diana, on May 22, 1970 in Stevensville, Michigan, and they were blessed to share 48 years together.

Scott was an avid golfer, a NASCAR fan, liked watching all sports, and spent many enjoyable hours working on projects in his “man cave.” He belonged to the Elks Lodge.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents; Guy and Wauneta Fisk, and his brother; Guy “Skip” Fisk III.

He is survived by his wife; Diana Fisk, son; Timothy (Tabitha) Fisk, daughter; Michelle (Joshua) Hogard, brother; James (Sandy) Fisk, sisters; Patricia (Ron) Smith and Terri (Tom) Smith, and his four grandchildren; Trey, Christian, Brandon, and Machree.

Donations can be made in Scott’s honor to Hospice of Havasu or the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Final care was entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.