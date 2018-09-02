Obituary | Gordon Calvin Skeens

Gordon Calvin Skeens, 88, of Kingman, Arizona, went to meet his heavenly father July 31, 2018. He was born at home May 1, 1930, the fourth of eight children born to Florence Hope Baldwin Skeens and Albert “Bertie” Ellis Skeens in Golden, Colorado.



Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and loved sharing his passion of airplanes and trains.

He is survived by his five children; Theresa (Randy) Guire, Kathy (Rick) Morgan, Tim (Rose) Skeens, John Skeens, and Mary (Robert) Clayton. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Eric, Jason, Kristen, Katie, Joey, Tim, Taryn, Kyle, Robert, and Rachelle, as well as great grandchildren; Ashley, Tyler, Kiara, Jenavive, Jason, Jocelyn, Olivia, Joey, Jordan, Wyatt, Lucas, Kyle, Noah, Allie, Eli, and a new addition arriving in January 2019.

He is survived by three siblings; Betty, Harvey, and Merle Skeens. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; Irene Lynette Skeens Quint, Leta Skeens Heath, Mary Skeens Huffman, and Richard Skeens, and great-grandson; Baby McEachern.



Gordon will be laid to rest in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.