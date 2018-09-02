Obituary | Lucie Desrosiers

Lucie Desrosiers was born in L'Île-du-Grand-Calumet, Quebec on July 18, 1944. She entered Heaven’s gates on Aug. 24, 2018.

Lucie worked at Kingman Regional Medical Center during her career as a respiratory therapist and was known for her ease in frequent conversation with her patients and their families. She possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor.

Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.

Lucie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bertrand, her four children; Daniel (Helene) of Winnemucca, Nevada, Réal (Shannon) of Winnemucca, Nevada, Nancy (Darren) of Elko, Nevada, and Diane (Jamie) of Kingman, Arizona, her 12 grandchildren; Denise, Fallon, Theresa, Nicholas, Jaymin, Chayse, Jessica, Lucas, Kyle, Tyler, Aspen, and Vail, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.



The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in many heart-felt forms from too many people to name individually – either through prayer and/or visits, neighbors, and even random acts of kindness through total “strangers.”

Services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona.