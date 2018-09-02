Obituary | Margaret (Montoya) Lopez

Margaret (Montoya) Lopez was born Dec. 30, 1930 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Porfirio Jose Montoya and Lucila Greening, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2018 while at home with family.

Margaret was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, and was loved dearly by each of them.

Margaret never lost her adventurous spirit, sassiness, or radiant smile she was known for. She was an easy-going, sensitive-yet-tough, down-to-earth woman with unwavering loyalty. One you could share your heart with and count on her honesty and truthfulness every time. A woman, who throughout her life, defied many ignorantly imposed stereotypes and embraced her challenges head on.

In 1985, Margaret and her husband moved from Flagstaff to Kingman to retire, where they lived for 20 years. In 2005, they moved to live with their son and daughter-in-law in Litchfield Park.

Margaret lived to love her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith reinforced her belief that nothing, aside from her Heavenly Father, was more important than family. Margaret deeply loved her family, including each of her nieces and nephews, whom she loved as if they were her very own.

She was an accomplished cook and loved to make food for all her family and friends. She loved crossword puzzles, black and white westerns, and was a die-hard Diamondbacks fan. Her unique sense of humor is one of the things that will be missed the most.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; Barbara (Bobbie) Mireles, Helen Tapia, Jose Montoya, Virginia Baca, children; Baby Margaret Lopez, and Federico (Rico) Lopez.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years; Eufracio (Emilio) Lopez, two sons; Wayne Lopez of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Wil (Lisa) Lopez of Goodyear, Arizona, two grandchildren; Armando (Yolanda) Zamora of Phoenix, Arizona, and Marissa (Johnny) Ansani of Litchfield Park, Arizona, seven great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

In remembering this beautiful and genuine soul, know that she leaves behind a legacy of persistent prayer, trusting in and leaning on God in every circumstance, and refusing to give up hope.

She is loved and missed more than words can express.