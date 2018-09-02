Supervisors to honor McCain’s support of Mohave County

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will likely adopt a resolution honoring the life of U.S. Sen. John McCain at its regular board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisors normally meet on the first and third Mondays of each month, but will meet Tuesday due to Labor Day.

McCain, Arizona’s longtime U.S. senator who spent five years as a Vietnam War POW, passed away on Aug. 25 in Cornville with his wife, Cindy, and family at his side after battling brain cancer for about a year. He was four days shy of his 82nd birthday.

“John McCain was especially a longtime supporter of the goals and desires of citizens of Mohave County,” states the resolution to be signed by Chairman Gary Watson.

“He has been a longtime supporter of keeping the Arizona Strip open for uranium mining, and always was first to help the residents of Mohave County whenever possible. His quick actions helped save the Willow Beach Fish Hatchery and $78 million in economic development for the county.”

McCain’s private burial was scheduled for today at Annapolis, Maryland, after almost of week of memorials, including lying in state in Phoenix and the U.S. Capitol.

In other items of interest on Tuesday’s board agenda:

Public hearings will be heard for seven items, including rezone for a minor land division in the Beaver Dam vicinity, special use permit to allow for an off-premise sign in the Beaver Dam vicinity, and a special use permit to allow for a wireless communications facility in the Mohave Valley area.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends that the board deny an extension of time on a solar power plant in the Sterling vicinity, north of the Interstate 40 interchange at U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Havasu City.

Approval is recommended for an application by John William Patt, doing business as Desert Diamond Distillery at 1108 McCarrel Road, for a craft distiller fair liquor license for Oct. 5-7.

Approval is recommended for an interim permit application and new liquor license for Dollie Kennedy, doing business as Yesterday’s Restaurant at 9827 Second St. in Chloride.

Set a public hearing for Nov. 5 to consider adjusting fees (increases and decreases) for Mohave County Parks, fee elimination for services that are no longer offered and fee restructuring during summer peak season of Memorial Day through Labor Day.