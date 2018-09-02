Two seats remain: Write-in Council candidates don’t make the cut

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman received unofficial primary election results from Mohave County Saturday afternoon, and two of the three open Council seats remain up for grabs in the general election as none of the five write-in candidates secured enough votes to advance onto November’s ballot.

Balloted candidate SueAnn Mello Keener has secured a Council seat in garnering 3,429 votes. Ryan Dooley, an invalid candidate, got 3,220 votes.

There were 1,480 valid votes cast for write-in candidates. Candidates needed to secure 537 votes to make it onto the general election ballot in November, but none reached that threshold. Deana Nelson secured 409 votes, Ken Watkins 375 votes, Scott Holtry 292 votes, Harley Pettit 239 votes and Timothy Griepp 165 votes.

Those write-in candidates cannot run in the general election.

Councilman Stuart Yocum, who suspended his campaign the Sunday before Tuesday’s election, will be able to run in the general election again as a write-in candidate. He received 108 votes in the primary.

Those wishing to file as a write-in candidate in the general election must file by Sept. 27. Write-in packets can be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office at 310 N. Fourth St.

These reported results are unofficial until the county’s official canvass takes place Thursday. Council is expected to do its election canvass Friday morning.

Information provided by the City of Kingman