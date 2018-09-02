Upcoming Sycamore, Harrison avenues closures

KINGMAN – Multiple projects including sewer connection and emergency utility work that will affect street access on Sycamore Avenue, and Harrison Avenue between Robinson and Davis avenues, are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Sycamore Avenue between Fairfax Street and Manor Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4-5 while Kincheloe Construction performs a sewer tap and connection on the north side of Sycamore Avenue.

Access to residences in project limits is expected to remain open, according to a City of Kingman press release, but there may be delays.

Closures will continue on Harrison Street between Davis and Robinson avenues from 6 a.m. Sept. 6 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7. UniSource Gas Company will be doing emergency utility work on Harrison Street between Club and Gates avenues.

Access to residences is expected to remain open, though there may be delays. Drivers are urged to use caution.

Questions about either closure can be directed to the City of Kingman Engineering office at 928-753-8195.

Information provided by the City of Kingman