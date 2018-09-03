78 people arrested in immigration sweep

PHOENIX (AP) – Russians, Peruvians and Mexicans were among 78 immigrants arrested last week in Arizona during a weeklong operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials said Friday.
The agency’s Phoenix field office director, Henry Lucero, said the effort included arrests of many people previously convicted of serious crimes such as aggravated assault, kidnapping, drug trafficking and domestic violence.
