Kingman Photo | One Year of K-9 in Mohave County

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation members cut the symbolic ribbon last Friday at the Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce office memorializing their one-year anniversary as being a nonprofit charity. Also in attendance during the ceremony was Mohave County Undersheriff Edward Trafecanty (third from left), who represented the sheriff’s office. In addition to the Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce, the foundation is also a member of Bullhead City and Kingman chambers. The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation supports the MCSO K-9 Program that operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K-9 program a success. All donations are utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care and all other associated costs, and they are handled through the foundation. People who would like further information about the K-9 foundation or want to donate can visit their website at https://mcsk9f.com. (Submitted photo by Butch Meriwether)