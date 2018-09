The students are being recognized for displaying the lifeskill of respect. These students are respectful to others both inside and outside the classroom. Through their respectful attitudes, they support to make the learning environment more successful. Pictured from left to right are; Kyle Brown (Age 9), Chevelle Perry (Age 9), Kaitlyn-Marie Bowser (Age 11). Tanner Jenkins (Age 10), Sophia Guzman (Age 10), and Morgan Daniels (Age 9). (Camille and Scott Larson submitted photo)