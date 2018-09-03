Mohave 911 | September 3, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Aug. 31:

Criminal damage

Jared Allen Danielson, 23-year-old Meadview resident, was arrested Friday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call referencing a domestic disturbance where the suspect had reportedly shoved a victim and broke things in the residence.

The reporting party said Danielson and the victim were arguing, at which point Danielson shoved the victim and began breaking things in a house in the 700 block of Overton Drive. Danielson had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

The victim told deputies Danielson had asked to borrow their car, and when told no, an argument broke out. Danielson allegedly kicked and punched several holes in walls, and the victim estimated the damage at approximately $200.

Danielson was located nearby, and according the sheriff’s office, admitted to causing the damage. He was arrested for felony criminal damage and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

John Wesley McGaw III, 50 of Phoenix, reportedly entered a residence and pointed a gun at victims, who told Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies the suspect accused them of being in possession of stolen property.

Deputies responded to a reported weapons offense at a residence in the 2000 block of Mustang Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Friday. A male subject told deputies upon arrival that his girlfriend was in the house and that a male was holding a gun to her head. Law enforcement told all occupants of the residence to exit with their hands in the air.

Four adults, one female and three males, were removed from the residence, and deputies found a revolver upon sweeping the property. Victims told deputies they had been inside a bedroom before leaving to go to the kitchen, at which time they saw McGaw pointing a gun at them.

The subject reportedly accused victims of being in possession of stolen property. McGaw was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, all felonies. He was booked into Mohave County jail.

Drugs

Robert Leon Luick, 52-year-old Mohave Valley resident, was arrested Sunday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious report in the 2100 block of Cabot Drive to find Luick, who had an active arrest warrant.

Deputies made contact with two male subjects, one of whom was Luick, upon arriving at the scene. A records check revealed an active arrest warrant, and law enforcement found a plastic baggie containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in a pants pocket via a pat-search of Luick.

Luick was arrested for dangerous drug passion and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and an active arrest warrant. He was booked into Mohave County jail.

Drug possession

Kodey Eric Ward, 26, and Richie Diamond O’Connor, 24, both of Kingman, were arrested Aug.24 for drug possession after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped them for running a stop sign on Marshall Drive.

Deputies tried to pull over the black SUV, and saw the driver and passenger moving around in the vehicle before they stopped. They were asked to get out of the car for the deputy’s safety.

A baggie was reportedly found on the floor containing a white crystal substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies searched Ward and reportedly found 5.8 grams of heroin in his shoe.

Ward was arrested for drug possession, possession for sale and drug paraphernalia, all felonies. OConnor was arrested for drug possession, along with an active arrest warrant.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brandon Kurtis Nichols, 38, and Larry Alden Ellis III, 36, both of Kingman on Aug. 27 for drug possession and possession for sale.

Deputies saw a vehicle make an illegal U-turn in the road and conducted a traffic stop. They asked the driver, Nichols, to step out of the vehicle and saw him try to shove something between the seat and door.

They also saw Ellis put his hands into a bag on the passenger floorboard.

Deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found a bag with 14.4 grams of methamphetamine and a syringe in the seat, and a bag with a large amount of money and a scale with white residue on the passenger side.

Nichols was arrested for dangerous drug possession, possession for sale, and paraphernalia, all felonies. Ellis was arrested for drug paraphernalia. A female passenger was released from the scene.

Vehicle burglary

Kingman Police Department officer arrested James Kerswill, 32 of Kingman around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning for alleged burglary.



Officers were called to a burglary report on the 2600 block of Apache Drive. The homeowner was woken up by his surveillance system that activated when the suspect entered their unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

Officers later found Kerswill in the 2000 block of Yavapai Drive and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He denied involvement and was transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Center on the charges of burglary in the 3rd degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.