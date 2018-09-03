Mohave County Most Wanted | September 3, 2018

  September 3, 2018

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Robert Lee Dandron III

    DOB: 04/13/1982 White Male 5-10 160 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 4 Felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 08/22/2018

    photo

    Raul Anthony Gil

    DOB: 06/08/1962 White Male 5-9 165 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 08/10/2018

    photo

    Jacky Phillip Jennings

    DOB: 03/18/1953 White Male 6-1 185 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated DUI, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 08/27/2018

    photo

    Michael Lee Primmer

    DOB: 09/29/1964 White Male 5-9 170 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated domestic violence, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 08/24/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Tyler Kane Crim

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 04/04/2018 Capture: 08/22/2018

    photo

    Tate Paul Allemand

    Offense: Marijuana – transport and/or sell, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 04/17/2018 Capture: 08/24/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

