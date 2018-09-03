Mohave County Most Wanted | September 3, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Robert Lee Dandron III
DOB: 04/13/1982 White Male 5-10 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 4 Felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 08/22/2018
Raul Anthony Gil
DOB: 06/08/1962 White Male 5-9 165 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/10/2018
Jacky Phillip Jennings
DOB: 03/18/1953 White Male 6-1 185 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/27/2018
Michael Lee Primmer
DOB: 09/29/1964 White Male 5-9 170 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated domestic violence, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 08/24/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Tyler Kane Crim
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 04/04/2018 Capture: 08/22/2018
Tate Paul Allemand
Offense: Marijuana – transport and/or sell, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 04/17/2018 Capture: 08/24/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
