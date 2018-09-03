Mohave County Most Wanted | September 3, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Robert Lee Dandron III

DOB: 04/13/1982 White Male 5-10 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 4 Felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 08/22/2018

Raul Anthony Gil

DOB: 06/08/1962 White Male 5-9 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/10/2018

Jacky Phillip Jennings

DOB: 03/18/1953 White Male 6-1 185 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/27/2018

Michael Lee Primmer

DOB: 09/29/1964 White Male 5-9 170 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated domestic violence, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 08/24/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Tyler Kane Crim

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 04/04/2018 Capture: 08/22/2018

Tate Paul Allemand

Offense: Marijuana – transport and/or sell, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 04/17/2018 Capture: 08/24/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department