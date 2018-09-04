Anonymous donor helps to fill AES Camo Closet

KINGMAN – I wrote a story in June of how Kingman resident Gwen Gillman had donated her late husband’s camo clothing to the Arizona Elk Society’s Camo Closet program.

Tom Wagner is in charge of the AES program that assists Arizona veterans on Arizona outdoor experiences. Wagner was pleased to receive the items Mrs. Gillman donated.

“Many of our vets do not have cold weather camo clothing and these donations help defray any costs associated with the hunts they go on,” Wagner said. “We greatly appreciate any donations we receive.”

A few weeks ago, I found a box containing a lot of camo clothing, including shirts, pants, bib overalls and even a hat, in my driveway.

There was no name of who the donor was, and I have no idea who left it. But I was happy they did, knowing some well-deserving veterans would use the items for their hunts that the AES, through their Hunts for Heroes program, will be providing for them.

After inventorying and photographing the items, my brother, Gary, agreed to take them down to Phoenix where they were turned over to Wagner.

Wagner was pleased that someone in Kingman had once again donated these needed items to their Camo Closet program.

Wagner noted the organization is always looking for new or slightly used cold weather camo, boots, gloves and hats to the program. AES will also accept donations of other hunting-related items and their Hunts for Heroes program.

AES is also accepting tag donations for hunts this fall. If you have a tag you cannot use, consider donating it to the AES or any of the other groups that offer hunts for veterans.

These men and women served our country, and if you cannot use a tag this year, call Wagner and help a deserving vet go on a hunt of lifetime.

Contact Wagner at 480-760-3868, or give me a call at 928-303-9481 for more information.