City hosting meet-and-greet with Kingman Airport manager finalists

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s effort to revitalize the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park is coming along with improvements to lighting, parking and more, and now staff is providing the community with an opportunity to a meet-and-greet with two airport general manager finalists.

The meet-and-greet will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the airport, 7000 Flightline Drive. The event’s format will be informal, and finalists will give introductory remarks before time is allotted for interaction with those in attendance.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity for interested community members to meet and learn more about the two finalists the City of Kingman is considering for its Airport General Manager,” the City wrote on the agenda.

Airport general manager finalists are Steve Johnston and Dennis Rouleau.

Information provided by the City of Kingman