Construction Almost Complete for Dunkin’ Donuts

Construction of the 6,600-square-foot commercial building at 3535 Stockton Hill Road that will be home to Dunkin’ Donuts, Jersey Mike’s and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is nearly complete. A soft opening is planned for Sept. 14, according to a Facebook post. ABDD of Connecticut is developing the $508,000 retail project, with Verde Building Corp. of Queen Creek as general contractor. Dunkin’ Donuts was originally scheduled to open in July or early August. (Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)