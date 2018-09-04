Annual Day of Caring bringing widespread community cleaning projects

A clean community is a happy community and keeping it clean takes everyone’s effort.

River Cities United Way is hosting its sixth annual Kingman Day of Caring City Wide Community Clean Up where businesses, organizations, and community members gather to clean up and make sure the community is as beautiful as ever. Joining in hosting the event is Kingman Clean City Commission and Kingman Downtown Merchants’ Association.

Maria Gonzales, community impactor with United Way, is excited to spearhead the planning of this year’s event.

“I have lived in Kingman for 10 years and I have never known about this,” she said. “With this new position here, I’m excited to be part of it.”

Many people have helped Gonzales guide her throughout the process including C. Russell, chairman of the Clean City Commission, who has been part of the event for three years.

Gonzales said 71 people have signed up online, but the majority of people will walk in the day of the event to register and participate.

Focus areas during the citywide clean-up initiative includes the main city streets Stockton Hill Road, Andy Devine Avenue, Airway Avenue, and Beale Street where volunteers will pick up trash, do some light weed pulling and brighten up the area.

Some businesses and organizations have a specific area they are in charge of as part of the Adopt-A-Block program and make sure it’s clean throughout the year. Russell and the members of the CCC are in charge of cleaning from Flying J Travel Center, 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave., to the Kingman Motor Vehicle Division, 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave.

“It’s fun getting all the people together and taking an interest to get it cleaned up,” Russell said.

Past years during the event, volunteers worked a big project to make a certain area look more appealing. Last year, volunteers spread gravel around at the cemetery, but this year the project is put on hold.

“Some of the volunteers who were on that project worked until 6 p.m. and the next day,” Gonzales said.

The big project this year was supposed to be the wash behind the Powerhouse next to the Bangkok Thai restaurant, 208 W. Andy Devine Ave. There were some issues, but Russell said it will get done but not Saturday.

“We want our town look nice,” Gonzales said.

Other organizations and businesses joining in the cleaning fun are True Value, Kingman Regional Medical Center, and UniSource Energy Services. Teams can choose a location they would like to clean, but one can also be assigned to them.

The cleanup is from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road with breakfast provided from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Trash bags, grabbers, and some reflective vests will be provided. Volunteers are advised to wear bright-colored clothing and comfortable shoes.

For more information, call Maria Gonzales at 928-753-6720.