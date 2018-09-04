Horoscopes | Sept. 4, 2018

Birthdays: Whitney Cummings, 36; Beyonce Knowles, 37; Wes Bentley, 40; Drew Pinsky, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look past pettiness and you’ll find a way to work alongside others. Personal changes will give you a sense of what’s possible in order to achieve your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show others how serious you are about getting things done. Stop talking and start producing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Change your mind if necessary. Admit when you are wrong and turning a negative into a positive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be secretive about the personal changes you want to make. Tidy up loose ends and rethink your strategy regarding how best to use your skills in order to get ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on your appearance and the domestic environment you live in. You’ll feel better about yourself if you’re organized and have a plan in the works that will lead to a better future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate and you’ll be offered valuable information that will change your life. Listen and take note of what someone has done, and revamp his or her idea to fit your situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional matters will escalate when dealing with the people you live with. Choose your battles wisely, and use diplomacy to skirt issues that are sensitive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you earn your living will undergo a shift. Look for any opportunity to use your skills in exciting new ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak up on behalf of yourself as well as others. Your strength and courage will put you in a leadership position that will give you the power to make a difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak from the heart regarding your plans with a partner or someone you feel can assist you. A moneymaking deal is within reach if you nudge the person vacillating.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t participate in someone else’s shenanigans. Know when to say no and how to persuade those running amok to smarten up before it’s too late to turn back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make changes at home or to your personal finances. Renovation, buying and selling or investing in something you’ve wanted for some time is favored.