Licenses and Permits | Sept. 4, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 17:
Ambient Edge: Dolan Springs; replace AC condenser and coil.
Have Tools Will Travel Electric: 1296 E. Dike Road, Mohave Valley; relocation of service panel.
Stone Electric: Mohave Valley; electrical panel change out.
PM Electric: 10226 S. Harbor Ave., Mohave Valley; 200 amp service replacement.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 3102 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home.
Stoneking Construction: 3592 W. Agua Fria Drive, Golden Valley; electric upgrade from 100 to 200 amp.
Redmond Construction: 1520 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; electrical, drywall and stucco repair.
Romar Electric: 3676 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; electrical upgrade 100 to 200 amp.
Ambient Edge: 3643 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
Ambient Edge: 917 S. Escuela Road, Golden Valley; replace 3.5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
Ambient Edge: 3009 W. Safari Drive, Kingman; replace 4 ton AC condenser and coil.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 30:
Ambient Edge: 3730 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.
GSH Construction: 2112 Railroad St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
Ambient Edge: 3370 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.
Interstate Carport Corp: 2174 Delaware Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $506.
Angle Homes: 3371 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,651.
R Group Enterprises: 3801 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,866.
Cantrell Development: 1976 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4.774.
Cantrell Development: 1971 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,069.
Extreme Comfort: 726 Oak St., Kingman; remodel; $978.
Discount Sign: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, C, Kingman; attached to building; $0.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 31:
Inside Out Archers: 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; sporting goods.
All American Rain Gutters: 2508 Georgia Ave., Kingman; rain gutters.
Hair & Skin by Ashley: 1880 Lucille Ave., Ste. 2, Kingman; beauty shop.
SEC Drywall: 16446 W. Pioneer St., Goodyear; contractor.
GT Power: 219 Jade Lane, Lake Havasu City; contractor.
21st Century Floors: 8333 N. Seventh St., Phoenix; floor installs.
Landscape Friends: 3893 North Painted Trail, Kingman; technical services.
IKES Construction: 4440 Irving St., Kingman; general contractor.
J&B Acoustics: 125 W. Teakwood Place, Chandler; contractor.
Planet Fitness: 3911 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 200, Kingman; fitness and training.
Paradise Pet Grooming: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; pet grooming.
Koury Construction: 500 N. 56th St., Ste. 19, Phoenix; contractor.
Desert Taco: 3390 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant.
Rogers Presidential Items: 1245 S. Orchard, Ridgecrest, California; wholesale merchandise.
Devon’s Carpet Cleaning: 2738 South DW Ranch Road, Kingman; carpet cleaning.
Serdafied Detailing: 3577 N. Gila Road, Golden Valley; car wash.
