Mohave County Sheriff’s Office conducts ‘operation’ at jail

KINGMAN(AP) – The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says it has lifted a lockdown at the county jail with the conclusion of a "special operation" conducted over part of the Labor Day holiday weekend but the office isn't saying what the operation involved or what prompted it.

The office announced Saturday on Facebook that the jail was under a lockdown while staff conducted an "authorized special operation” and that there was no disturbance or other activity representing a safety concern to the public.

The office then posted an update Monday saying that the lockdown was lifted and that visitation had resumed.

Sherrif’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen responded to an inquiry from The Associated Press about the operation by saying no information about the operation would be released immediately.