Obituary | Brian Eric Mathews

Brian Eric Mathews was called home Aug. 29, 2018 at the young age of 53 after a long courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones.

Eric was an avid sports fan. He loved to be on the golf course, and he loved to cook. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips, but most of all he was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend.

He loved to laugh and have a good time. He was certainly the life of the party. There were always plenty of adventures and shenanigans to be had with him.

He is survived by his wife; Tiffany, his precious daughters; Alisha, Alexis, Cierra and Sydney, his stepchildren; Valicity, Tyler and Christian, his grandchildren; Veronica, Avery, Felicity and Aria. He is also survived by his siblings; Ernie (Julie) Tapia, Frank Tapia, Theresa Tapia, Eddie (Trini) Tapia, Stacy (John Cave, Cindy (George) McLean, Debbie Mathews and Linton Mathews. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Eric was reunited and welcomed to heaven by his parents; Neil and Emma Mathews, and his former wife; Krisha Mathews, and his oldest brother; Roque Tapia.

Please join us as family and friends celebrate his life. Bring your memories and your stories to Canyon Shadows Neighborhood Park, 720 Crestwood Dr. in Kingman, Arizona at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. This is how Eric would want us to remember him.

He will be missed but never forgotten. Fly high with the angels, Eric, until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Special Olympics due to Eric's love for his daughter, Sydney Mathews, who is a Special Olympian.