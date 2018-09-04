P&Z holds cargo container workshop

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission has utilized discussion and public comment in cargo container storage deliberations, but has yet to come to a final decision. The commission invites the public to attend a cargo container workshop to voice their opinions at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Cargo containers are currently permitted for storage only in commercial zoning districts but may be used as building material in all zoning districts. If used as building material, a building permit must be obtained and the containers have to meet the appearance criteria of the district.

However, the City has seen an increase in cargo container violations in residential areas, and the citizens of Kingman have shown interest in using cargo containers for storage in those zones.

At its Aug. 14 meeting, staff presented the Planning and Zoning Commission with three options for the future of cargo containers. Option 1 would allow cargo containers to be used for storage in rural residential zoning districts. Option 2 would permit them in rural residential and R-1-40 zoning districts in areas annexed prior to 1989. Option 3 would keep cargo container allowances as they are now.

After another wave of discussion, commissioners were divided about whether citizens should have the right to use cargo containers for storage on their own properties, or if the esthetics of those containers could create a negative perception of Kingman.

“I think when you have storage containers in residential areas that are up above the block walls already existing, it does block the view of the homeowners,” said Commissioner Laurie DeVries.

Commissioner Scott McCoy has a different opinion.

“To me, logic would dictate that if you own a larger parcel of property, an acre or more, that typically you have animals and you have a lot of stuff that you should be able to lock up,” McCoy said. “And a metal storage container is probably the best choice to protect your property.”

The safety and security of cargo containers, especially when taking into account high winds, has been a focal point of discussion for those in support of cargo container storage allowances for residential properties.

According to the City’s website, topics of discussion for the workshop include current allowances for cargo containers in residential zones, proposed residential zoning districts for cargo containers to be used for storage, container size limits and physical appearances.