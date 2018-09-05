Bicyclists suffers life-threatening injuries

KINGMAN – At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, the Kingman Police responded to the 500 block of West Beale Street for a serious injury crash between a vehicle and a bicycle.

An investigation revealed that a male riding the bicycle with no lights or reflectors was traveling eastbound on Beale Street in the two-way left turn lane. The individual, who was not wearing a helmet, then proceeded to merge into the fast lane.

A vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Kingman man, was traveling eastbound on Beale Street in that fast lane and could not see the bicyclist. As the cyclist was merging into the fast lane, he was struck by the vehicle.

The cyclist was flown to University Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. Alcohol, speed, and drugs were not factors.

