Horoscopes | September 5, 2018

Birthdays: Kat Graham, 29; Rose McGowan, 45; Michael Keaton, 67; Raquel Welch, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful what you wish for. Change is only good if your timing is right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone who has supported your efforts in the past will give you an opportunity. Include those you love and trust; you’ll find greater satisfaction in your success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to what’s being said and take your time responding. Giving someone the wrong impression will lead to setbacks when you want to make a change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface. Don’t jump to conclusions or disagree with others without looking at every angle and determining what’s best for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Being secretive is favored. You may like to be the center of attention, but when it comes to personal information, be reticent about sharing too much about what you have.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Forward motion is encouraged. Let the past go and submerge yourself in new beginnings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take one step at a time. Be cognizant of the people around you and how your actions influence others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Show your emotions and make your intentions clear. The changes you bring about will enhance your personal life and lead to a better romantic relationship with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your words may charm some, but others will be leery of the promises you make. Walk a straight line when dealing with matters that concern money, contracts and legal matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The effort you put in won’t go unnoticed. Be cautious not to put physical strain on yourself or cause emotional stress to those who care about you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone talk you into something that is indulgent or costly. Use your common sense along with your charm to let someone down easy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in joint ventures that offer unusual returns. What you learn and the people you meet will be well worth your while.