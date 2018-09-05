Kingman Photo: Academy getting support on the links

The Kingman Academy High School golf team was presented with $3,000 in donations Tuesday afternoon by Support My Club. The nonprofit organization is solely based in Arizona and helps fulfill the needs of high school clubs and sports. “One of the things I really like people to know about ‘Support My Club’ is that it’s really an outlet for the community to support these students,” said program manager Christina Hawbaker. “They are our future workforce, they are future consumers, so the community has this chance to rally behind them and set them up for success.” The Tigers will also give back to the community, as every $100 of value equals an hour of community service. For more information on the organization, visit www.supportmyclub.org.