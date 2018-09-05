Kingmanites cast more votes for Council than mayor

KINGMAN – While on par with primary election voter turnout throughout Mohave County at about 33 percent, out of 29,520 registered voters in Kingman’s four precincts, there were only 5,860 votes cast for mayor but more than 8,000 votes cast for Council candidates.

Mohave County voter turnout increased from 2016, which according to the state of Arizona official canvass, was just under 30 percent. Kingman ballots cast for mayor totaled about a 20 percent turnout, while votes cast for Council candidates came in at about 27 percent.

Of the 8,442 votes cast for Council candidates, 3,220 ballots were cast for Ryan Dooley, who withdrew from the race and was not a valid candidate. Votes for him will not be counted.

The remaining 5,222 votes were split between a collection of five valid write-in candidates and balloted candidate SueAnn Mello Keener. Keener secured 3,429 votes and will sit on Council. The other two open seats remain that way because no write-in candidate secured the 527 votes needed to make it onto the general election ballot.

Deana Nelson secured 409 votes, Ken Watkins 375 votes, Scott Holtry 292 votes, Harley Pettit 239 votes and Timothy Griepp 165 votes. Councilman Stuart Yocum received 108 votes, but he also suspended his campaign and was not a valid candidate.

For comparison, voter turnout for the mayoral race in Bullhead City, which has about 20,600 registered voters, was just less than 30 percent. Votes cast for Council candidates also outnumbered votes for mayor as they did in Kingman, coming in at about 46 percent.