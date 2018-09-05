Kingman’s Georgia Wise continuing quest to make Olympic Development Program

KINGMAN – Georgia Wise just fell short last year in her quest to make the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program’s 15U Phoenix team. The Kingman resident isn’t throwing in the towel though.

Wise is keeping at it and is one step closer to accomplishing her goal by making the ODP player pool team for the second straight year.

“It means so much,” Wise said. “It proves last year wasn’t a fluke.”

Wise has spent countless hours training on and off the soccer field and she knows she is among a group of girls with similar aspirations.

“There are a lot of talented girls here in Arizona with the same dream to play USA soccer,” Wise said. “They are always training and pushing to make it come true.”

Wise has played with a number of different teams in her journey to the top. She was on the Kingman High School girls soccer team last year and her talent was recognized with all-region second team honors for 3A Region 6.

“It helped my confidence a lot playing varsity with older girls and making the second team as a midfielder,” Wise said. “I think it was a great experience.”

But high school soccer is limited to a certain part of the year. Wise needs to be out on the field all year and has spent time with the local 2001 girls team coached by Chris Shelby.

She mentioned playing in a tournament and going to camp with them, but she also recently joined a new club team – the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club.

“The staff, players, and even their families are unbelievably supportive,” Wise said. “I’ve been working on sharpening my technical skills and identity as a player with them.”

Wise went on to name coaches such as Pedram Mahinpey, Courtney Callen, Ali Skogrand and John Millen. Their teams have also helped her and she expects there to be a number of new experiences with her new club team.

“Really, I can’t say enough about how lucky I am to be a part of the club,” Wise said. “They are all really happy for me that I made the player pool and want to help me grow. Even the older players like the 2000 girls team take time to explain things to me or keep me laughing in the harder moments when learning.

“Most soccer clubs aren’t like that,” Wise continued. “Since July I can honestly say that even at the top levels of the club like Gary Soresmen and Dairmuid O’Carroll have helped me in some way.”