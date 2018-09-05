Musical duo Galaxy to play final Sounds of Kingman park concert

KINGMAN – The final free Concert in the Park presented by Sounds of Kingman features the musical duo Galaxy at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Metcalfe Park, corner of Grandview Avenue and Beale Street.

It’s Galaxy’s third performance for Sounds of Kingman, having first played in April 2016.

Galaxy was formed by Mark and Marilyn in 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida. They play a mix of rhythm and blues, folk, country and rock accentuated with soulful vocals, fluid guitar, snappy rhythmic drums and powerful harmonies.

Galaxy keeps a rigorous schedule of performances in Mohave County, and everyone who’s heard them gives them an enthusiastic “thumbs up,” said Karen Lynne, publicist for Sounds of Kingman.

“Variety is their thing,” she said. “We bet you can’t name a classic song that they don’t play.”

Galaxy recorded its first album of heavy “space rock” in 1976, inspired by the works of H.G. Wells and Jules Verne. They released “Find Another World” in 2005 and toured as recently as 2009.

“Marilyn and I have worked up a collection of favorite songs to help along the party in the park,” Mark said. “Going heavy on the rhythm this show. Got to sing and dance every change you get these days. We hope to help make it happen.”

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to Metcalfe Park and enjoy the free concert sponsored by T.R. Orr Construction.