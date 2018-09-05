Obituary | Kathryne Frances (Casson) De Shields (May 12, 1919)

Kathryne Frances De Shields died Thursday August 30, 2018, in Kingman. She was 99.



Kathryne was born May 12, 1919, in Kingman, Arizona. She graduated from Mohave County Union High School, attended St. Vincent Hospital College of Nursing in Los Angeles, and in 1941 became a registered nurse.

In 1943, she married Robert Lee De Shields and lived in Richmond, California before moving to El Sobrante, California. She moved back to Kingman in 1979 after retiring.

She worked at Richmond Hospital as Assistant Head Nurse until retiring in 1979. She was active at St. Joseph’s Parish in Pinole, her local Mom’s Club, PTA’s, and became an amateur radio operator while raising her family. In Kingman, she was a member of the Daughters of Mohave County Pioneers, the Mohave Historical Society, volunteered at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts and belonged to St. Mary’s Belles. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Kingman for 38 years and was Deputy Grand for Arizona & New Mexico.



Kathryne is treasured by her family and friends.

She was devoted to her faith, enjoyed sharing time with her friends and family, playing games, doing crosswords, needlework, and recording daily events. She was always up for a fun time and her bright smile will be dearly missed.

Mrs. De Shields is survived by: two sons, Frank De Shields of Kingman, Arizona, Mike De Shields of Rio Vista, California; and daughter, Helen Siciliani of Woodstock, Georgia; eight grandchildren; eright great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her son, Robert Casey De Shields, husband, Robert Lee De Shields, daughter, Mary Joann Fonseca, and her two brothers, Bill L. Casson and Frank A. Casson preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Thursday September 6, 2018 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401.

Scriptures will be read at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 N. Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ, 86401.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moose Lodge in Kingman or the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.