Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers improve to 2-0 with win over MALC

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team wasn’t tested during the first two sets Tuesday night and it showed with easy victories.

That changed in the third as Mohave Accelerated put up a fight, but the Lady Tigers went for the kill and succeeded in a 3-0 win (25-11, 25-5, 25-14).

“I think we got a little overconfident and we started getting lazy, but we eventually kind of picked it up and finished it out,” said Academy senior Isabella Anderson said. “The third set can get a little long sometimes, especially when the first two are uneventful.”

The Lady Tigers (2-0) didn’t have much issue to start the match and it showed on the scoreboard. MALC (0-2) inched within two points on just one occasion at 9-7 in the opening set.

Other than that, it was all Academy in a dominant effort on the floor – up until the third set.

That’s when the Lady Tigers found themselves in a battle with the Lady Patriots. While MALC struck first by taking a 3-1 advantage, it soon became a back-and-forth affair.

Each team traded points until Academy found its stride with eight straight to take an 18-10 lead that they’d never surrender.

Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord was obviously pleased with the result, but knows there’s always areas to work on early in the season.

“I was happy with what we saw tonight,” McCord said. “Our serves were really good. We read the court well on the serves, but it’s figuring out the defense after the serves.”

Anderson led Academy on offense with six kills and one dig, while Lynsey Day notched 15 assists and five kills. Freshman Maliah Gardner, meanwhile, notched five assists, one block and one dig in her home debut for the Lady Tigers.

“It’s a good start to the season,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we do well at our tournament this weekend. It will a little bit of a different pace to the game. It should be good.”

Academy is back in action Saturday at the Mary Jo Goldey Morris Tournament in Lake Havasu. The Lady Tigers start the day with pool play followed by bracket action.

“We get to see a lot of different schools this weekend,” McCord said. “It’ll be kind of good for us to see how our rotation is going and stuff like that. I think it’s going okay, but our defense will get tested a little bit more this weekend.”