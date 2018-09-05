Strange But True | Sprinting naked man leads LA police on lengthy pursuit

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: September 5, 2018 5:20 a.m.

    • LOS ANGELES (AP) – A naked man who sprinted with Los Angeles police officers running after him and a police helicopter overhead is in custody after a lengthy chase.

    The pursuit at dawn Friday captured live by TV news helicopters began after the man abandoned a suspected stolen truck on a freeway east of downtown.

    Illuminated by a police helicopter spotlight, the man sprinted along dirt footpaths, through a homeless encampment and scaled a fence.

    Officers closed in as he hid under trees, but the man then ran down an embankment and across several busy freeway connector roads, dodging cars.

    The man disappeared into a hilly wooded area behind residences but officers caught up with him.

    He was not immediately identified.

