10 Things to Know for Today | September 6, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED SPARKS POLITICAL WHODUNIT

An opinion piece by an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart Trump's "worst inclinations" sets off a wild guessing game on the author's identity.

2 - KAVANAUGH SAILING THROUGH SENATE HEARINGS

Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court appears to have avoided any major missteps that could trip up his confirmation.

3 - WHAT KIM JONG UN IS REAFFIRMING

The North Korean leader's commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and to the suspension of all future long-range missile tests, Korean officials and media reports say.

4 - DEADLY QUAKE RATTLES NORTHERN JAPAN

Rescuers rush to unearth survivors and restore power after a magnitude 6.7 temblor jolts Hokkaido, buckling roads, destroying homes and causing hillsides to collapse.

5 - INDIA DECRIMINALIZES HOMOSEXUAL ACTS

The top court in the world's largest democracy strikes down a law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a landmark victory for gay rights.

6 - EMBATTLED TRUMP TAKES SHOW ON THE ROAD

The president will stage rallies against two red-state Senate Democrats: Jon Tester of Montana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

7 - A HARROWING TALE OF KIDNAP, RAPE, ESCAPE AND LOSS

A woman from Myanmar claims dozens of women from her province were trafficked to neighboring China to be "brides," AP learns, an allegation denied by the family in China.

8 - TRUMP POISED TO TAX MORE CHINESE IMPORTS

The White House may be about to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods, affecting imports like handbags and bicycle tires.

9 - THE GRASS IS GREENER FOR SOME JOB SEEKERS

U.S. workers who quit to take new jobs are enjoying pay raises that are one-third larger than those who stay in their jobs, the widest such gap in a decade.

10 - NFL SEASON OPENS TONIGHT

Before the Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest for a repeat, they'll unveil their first Super Bowl banner before facing the Atlanta Falcons.