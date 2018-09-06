Arizona Republicans voice support for Judge Kavanaugh

KINGMAN – In a conference call hosted by the Republican National Committee Wednesday morning, former Gov. Jan Brewer, Congressman and Judiciary Committee member Andy Biggs (R-District 5) and Arizona Republican party Chairman Jonathan Lines spoke in favor of President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination in Judge Brett Kavanaugh and condemned the behavior Democrats have displayed so far in the confirmation process.

President Trump nominated federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in July. There has been intense opposition from Democrats, such as Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), which has continued into the confirmation hearing that started Tuesday.



Biggs said he is “extremely pleased” with the nomination of Kavanaugh to fill the vacant seat left by Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, saying Kavanaugh may be the most qualified candidate seen in a long time.

He cited the nominee’s 12 years on the bench, his 300 opinions and the 2,000-some cases he has participated in. He also mentioned Kavanaugh’s history as an educator, having taught at Harvard and Yale.

“These are things you don’t see in even some of the highest qualified nominees,” Biggs said.

Brewer called Kavanaugh a “superb candidate.”

“Judge Kavanaugh has been proven by his history,” she said. “He believes in the rule of law and respects the precedent of the court.”

Lines also supports the nomination, and is “extremely appreciative of President Trump nominating someone who focuses on the law, and again, not on politics or policy.”

All three were also in agreement in denouncing the decorum of Democratic senators, and in the words of Brewer, the “outrageous,” behavior of “left-wing protestors.” She said that behavior has even be “boisterous and disrespectful of the institution of the Unites States Congress.”

“I’ve been very disappointed with some of the senators,” Brewer said. “I believe they’ve acted like a pack of coyotes on the hunt. It’s been very disturbing.”

Lines said watching the “demonization by the left, by the Democrats of proposed Justice Kavanaugh” and their outbursts was embarrassing. Biggs agreed, and encouraged Democrats to confirm the nominee who has repeatedly said he decides cases based on law and judicial precedent. Kavanaugh told those at the hearing Tuesday that he owes his loyalty to the Constitution, not to the man who appointed him.

“I am very supportive of Judge Kavanaugh and I’m calling on my friends across the aisle to recognize his qualifications and to swiftly confirm his nomination,” Biggs said.