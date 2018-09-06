Coffee and donuts and subs, oh my!

KINGMAN – In the near future, Kingmanites running late for work without time to make morning coffee, have breakfast, or make the day’s lunch will have the option to stop by Dunkin’ Donuts, the Human Bean and Jersey Mike’s Subs, all of which are making progress in town.

Dunkin’ Donuts is planning a soft opening at the 6,600 square-foot building at 3535 Stockton Hill Road Sept. 14, according to a Facebook post by a manager in training. That building will also house Jersey Mike’s Subs and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. The Dunkin’ Donuts was originally scheduled to open in July or early August.



According to a press release, franchise owners of Jersey Mike’s Subs at 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Steve and Syndie Wolsey, have planned a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 16 in support of Kingman Unified School District.

Jersey Mike’s is also circulating 7,500 coupons that offer a free regular sub with a minimum $2 contribution to the school district. Restaurant hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

“We were initially attracted to Jersey Mike’s because of the friendly staff, and the subs are delicious,” said Steve Wolsey in the press release. “Our son races in motocross and we would have to travel out to Rancho Cucamonga a lot for his training. It was in that town where we had our first Jersey Mike’s. Once we bit into our sandwiches we were hooked. A year later, in Phoenix, we saw more Jersey Mike’s and knew we needed to open one in Kingman.”

Brian Baumkirchner, owner of the Human Bean coming to Kingman, told the Daily Miner in July that he hopes to hold a grand opening at the location on the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Airfield Avenue by the end of September or early October. Workers from Case Concrete were on site Thursday morning finishing poured concrete.

In addition to coffee, the store will sell real fruit smoothies, cold and frozen drinks, and baked goods.