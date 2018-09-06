Mohave County Board of Supervisors OK support for uranium imports investigation

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday supporting an investigation into uranium imports.

Proposed by District III Supervisor Buster Johnson, the measure is meant to show that the county supports Energy Fuels Resources Inc. and Colorado-based Ur-Energy Inc.’s petition to the U.S. Department of Commerce, calling for an investigation into whether uranium imports pose a threat to national security.

Energy Fuels Resources Inc. owns Mohave County’s Uranium One mine.

There was no discussion by the board members about the measure prior to Tuesday’s vote.

Johnson told Today’s News-Herald last week, however, that if countries decided to stop selling uranium to the United States it’d be a national security issue. He added that uranium mining in Mohave County represents a multi-billion dollar industry that’s waiting to be extracted.