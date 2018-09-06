Obituary | Alvera Wise

Alvera Wise, 74, passed away Aug. 23, 2018 after a valiant struggle with her health. She was the daughter of Frank and Kathrine Wise, born May 24, 1944 in Prescott, Arizona.

Alvera was raised in Williams, Arizona until the family relocated to Kingman in 1958, where she remained to raise her family.

Alvera worked for Mohave General Hospital Kingman in the 1970s as a surgical tech, and then went to work for Western Arizona Council of Governments as a Head Start teacher until she retired in 2000.

Alvera enjoyed traveling, camping, drumming, learning about her Native heritage and spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending her summers in South Dakota and Wyoming.

Alvera is survived by her four children: Dorene Crissman of Kingman, Todd and Shawna Dawson of Beatty, Nevada, Nancy (Dawson) and Martin Villanueva of Kingman, Donald Dawson and his fiancée Jenny Cross of Kingman, brothers; Tom Wise of Kingman, Frank Wise of Glenrock, Wyoming, Nels Wise of Phoenix, and Charles (CB) Wise of Rimrock, Arizona, sister; Joetta Halford of Phoenix, 23 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

Alvera is preceded in death by her father; Frank Wise, mother; Kathrine Wise, brother; John Wise, and sister; Kathy Wise.

Services are at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, 2018 at Hilltop Foursquare Church.



Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.