State Democratic chair to attend Mohave County’s open house

KINGMAN – Felicia Rottelini, chairwoman of the Arizona Democratic Party, is expected to attend the Mohave County Democrats’ open house at 11 a.m. Saturday at 212 N. Fifth St.

All Democratic members and volunteers are encouraged to attend the event, where the focus will be on getting out the votes, said Kelly Lindsey, chair of the Mohave County Democrats.

Leaders will be trained for canvassing and phone banking and take it back to their districts in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County mails out a lot of pre-election ballots, and the key is to make sure they get mailed back, Lindsey said.

J’aime Morgaine, Democratic candidate for state senator, and Mary McCord Robinson, running for state representative, ran unopposed in the Aug. 28 primary election.

They’ve taken their campaign to Colorado City where they were “swarmed” by the people, Lindsey said. He said he’s not sure what’s happening, but changes are on the horizon.

“A lot of independents are leaning our way,” he said.

Kingman Democrats are meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Calico’s restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. They will plan events such as parade participation and coordinate efforts to register voters.

The Mohave Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Calico’s.

“Our politics are our politics,” Lindsey said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t participate. We’ve still got to show up.”