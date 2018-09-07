ADOT laying groundwork for future I-11, including Kingman interchange

KINGMAN – The smooth pavement on Interstate 11 from Hoover Dam to Las Vegas is a smooth ride, and Arizona Department of Transportation is working toward bringing the new interstate through Kingman.

After investing more than half a billion dollars over the past 20 years to turn the primary route between Phoenix and Las Vegas to a four-lane highway, ADOT has committed to another $155 million for improvements on U.S. 93 over the next five years.

Improvement projects will include U.S. 93 from Wickenburg to the Nevada state line north of Kingman, the designated route for I-11. This includes three projects that will widen an additional 11 miles of U.S. 93 to four-lane divided highway, and the start of the right-of-way acquisition for a new U.S. 93 interchange with Interstate 40 in Kingman.

The steps toward this interchange have begun, but ADOT is unsure when Kingman will start seeing construction.

“ADOT is investing in both its current and planned infrastructure to prepare for the formal construction of I-11,” Laura Douglas, community relations project manager with ADOT said in an email to the Daily Miner.

Currently, 39 miles of the drive from Wickenburg to Nevada are left to be upgraded to a four-lane divided highway to improve traffic flow, which is part of a $71 million project in 2010.

“The completed and planned projects along U.S. 93 and for the upcoming West Kingman traffic interchange are an important part to building the foundation for the future Interstate 11 in Arizona,” Douglas said.

All the planning and work being done is to work toward an interstate between two of the largest cities in the country and for it to span from Mexico to Canada when it’s completed.