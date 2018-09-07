KUSD participates in school lunch program

KINGMAN – Students have been back to school since August and growing bodies need fuel to make sure they grow up to be healthy and strong.

Kingman Unified School District is participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. As part of this program, KUSD offers healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost $1, lunch $2.80 for elementary and middle school students, and $3.25 for high schoolers.

Students from low-income households can qualify for free or reduced-priced meals where breakfast would cost 30 cents and lunch 40 cents. Students who also qualify for this are those who are homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participate in a Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program.

To apply, households can fill out an application and return it to the school, unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year.

According to the press release, applications are available at the front office of every school or at the district website at KUSD.org.

For more information, call Lisa Chamberland at 928-753-6190 ext. 2300 or email at lchamberland@kusd.org.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District