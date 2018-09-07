Letter | Garcia’s rhetoric dangerous for law enforcement

Law enforcement is a difficult, dangerous job. As the executive director of the Arizona Police Association, it’s my job to speak up for more than 13,000 members across Arizona. Our officers don’t go to work with a political agenda. Supporting them shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

But these days, law enforcement is under attack. Some politicians and groups don’t support the police. David Garcia, a Democrat candidate for governor, is one of them. Over and over, Garcia had the chance to stand with law enforcement. Again and again, he turned his back on us.

Garcia prefers the support of people who chant “F the police” and “F Border Patrol” than the officers that keep Arizona safe.This tone encourages those who seek to cause harm to officers. It emboldens them to be combative with police instead of compliant. This type of rhetoric from the Garcia campaign is irresponsible.

We need a governor who stands up for law enforcement, and that’s Doug Ducey. No governor has done more to support our men and women in blue.