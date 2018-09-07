Letter | Re: No Fueling the Hate

There is only one way to solve racism:

Galatians 3:28, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

1 John 4:20, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ and yet hates his brother or sister, he is a liar. For the person who does not love his brother or sister whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.”

God does not see skin color, or national origin, or any other distinction.

Don’t claim to be a Christian and hate people. Racism is sin that comes from the wicked hearts of unredeemed people.

Racism will exist until Jesus comes back, so get right or get left.