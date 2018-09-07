Obituary | Dean Edward Marsh

Dean Edward Marsh passed from this life May 30, 2018, after a gradual decline in health. He was born in Columbus, Ohio May 17, 1951 to Dorman B. Marsh and Virginia Mae Lee.

At an early age, Dean, his mother, and sister moved to Arizona. When Dean was little he liked to try to fix broken toys. One of the toys he tried to fix was a tricycle that had a broken front wheel. He would ride the tricycle until the front wheel came off, then he would put the wheel on again and ride it. He was always curious on what made things work.

As Dean got older, he had a love for baseball. He played baseball with all the kids in the neighborhood and when he was 8 years old he joined Little League. Dean also had many fun times building awesome forts with the neighborhood kids in the vacant lot next to our home. Dean and the neighbor boys loved to tease his sisters by putting string on “June bugs” and chase his sisters, trying to make the bugs land in their hair.

At the age of 17, Dean decided he wanted to serve his country. He joined the Army in June 1968. He served until Dec. 18, 1974. On May 11, 1970 Dean was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action in Vietnam. Dean was also awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations against Hostile Forces on July 25, 1970. He also received a National Defense Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. John 15:13 – “Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Growing up Dean became interested in building things out of wood, learning about the work of a carpenter. His stepfather, a carpenter by trade, taught him all about the trade. After serving his country, he worked as a carpenter in many different places in Mohave County. On Nov. 4, 1983, Dean was awarded a Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship in the trade of carpentry. He joined the Carpenter’s Union and worked in that trade until he retired. Dean was a member of the VFW Post 2555 in Golden Valley, Arizona.

It was no secret that Dean’s “favorite” and “most loved lady” was his mother, Virginia Holt. He went to see her often and always had a bouquet of beautiful flowers to give her.

If you were fortunate to be Dean’s friend, you could always count on him, and he would do anything in the world for you.

Dean was preceded in death by his son; Brian Marsh. He is survived by his mother; Virginia Holt (Ralph) of Kingman, Arizona, his daughter; Dawn Lee Marsh, his grandchildren; Annalyn Tidy, and Chance Marsh of Fort Mohave, Arizona, his brother; John Bonza Jr. (Kim) of Golden Valley, Arizona, his sisters; Linda Neilhardt, of Smithville, Texas, Rachele Brooks, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jackie Stanley (Dan), and Kathy Medlin (Rodger) of Kingman, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews and their children. Dean will be truly missed!

A memorial was held at VFW Post 2555 in Golden Valley June 9, 2018.



There will be a Military Burial at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada 89005 at 9:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.-