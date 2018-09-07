Obituary | Janelva (Jan) Berridge

Janelva (Jan) Berridge, longtime resident of Kingman, quietly passed away Aug. 18, 2018 at her home in Portland, Oregon.

She was well loved by family, friends and her church family, and remembered for her kind generosity, storytelling and infectious laughter.



Jan was born to Dow and Leona Wilson May 10, 1945 in Ketchikan, Alaska.

She learned to travel early in life as her father was an itinerant minister. Music always fed her soul. She added her lovely alto voice to choirs in all three high schools she attended. She was also an accomplished pianist. Jan worked in a variety of fields, first as a radio dispatcher for the Arizona Highway Patrol. She ran a linotype for the Spokane, Washington newspaper. She owned and operated a curated gift shop in downtown Kingman.

In 1975, she married her husband, Dale, and went on to become a mother of two, Sam and Katie. I think she was proudest of her work as a mom, not just to her kids but also the numerous foster children she cared for. Most of them were at risk with various health issues. They all thrived under her love and care.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband; Dale Berridge of Portland, and her children; Samuel Berridge of Auburn, Indiana, and Katie Berridge of Portland. Jan has two grandchildren; Nathaniel and Noah Berridge. Jan also has three siblings; brother, Craig and Belva Wilson of Winston, Oregon, sister, Becky and Larry Brooks of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and brother, Tim and Debbie Wilson of Kingman.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. She will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery on Sept. 10, 2018. There will be a graveside service with reception to follow.