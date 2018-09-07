Stetson Winery holds 5th annual Grape Stomp

KINGMAN – Are you a wine lover or someone who’s had a difficult week and wants to stomp out frustration? The Stetson Winery and Event Center 5th annual Grape Stomp taking place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. is the place to go.

Owners of the winery at 10965 Moonscape Way, Don and Jo Stetson, started the event as a celebration of the grape harvest.

“And we have just continued it each year, people have a good time with it,” Don said.

Jo said people from ages 2 to 92 have come out to stomp grapes. One woman, estimated to be 89 or 90 years old, had a grape stomp on her bucket list and was able to fulfill that dream at the Stetson’s stomp.

Not much has changed from last year’s event. There remains no admission fee, with live music playing and food being sold both days. Food for sale will resemble that of a barbeque and will feature pulled pork sandwiches and various sides.

“It’s going to be very simple because of the amount of people that normally come in,” the owners said. “Last year we had about 500 to 600 people that came through over the weekend.”

Those people came from not just Kingman, but Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Henderson, Phoenix and from around the country.

“The other thing we do is we have a gentleman that sells T-shirts here, and after you do the stomping of the grapes, you can step out and put your footprints on the T-shirt,” Don said. “It’s just kind of fun. It kind of memorializes the day for them.”

While much remains the same, there are a number of new wines that will be available such as a Pink Pistol rosé and a zinfandel. Beer and wine will be sold for those of drinking age, but kids are also welcome to come stomp and can beat the heat with sodas and water.

The grapes won’t be too deep, Don said, “So you just take your shoes and socks off, roll your pants up and get in.”

However, Jo warns that grape juice does stain.

“So don’t wear your Sunday best.”