Vehicle pursuit down Harrison Street leads to arrest

KINGMAN – After passing vehicles on the left on Harrison Street while evading police, a Kingman man was arrested last week.

Clemmit Andrew Teidel, 22, was arrested by Kingman police officers at about 1:10 p.m. Friday in the area of Beverly Avenue and Harrison Street following a short vehicle pursuit.

Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a blue, two-door sedan traveling east on Airway go through a red traffic signal at North Stockton Hill Road. The driver, later identified as Teidel, was the only person in the vehicle. He turned right onto Harrison Street reaching speeds of about 50 mph and passing vehicles on the left.

The officer stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns for the public. Another officer then located Teidel at the intersection of Beverly Avenue and Harrison Street and successfully conducted a traffic stop.

Teidel was arrested for felony unlawful flight from law enforcement and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department